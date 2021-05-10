MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $220.61 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.57 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

