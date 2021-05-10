MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 47,738 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,738 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Corning by 49.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corning by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 145,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,618,783.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

