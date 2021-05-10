MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 4,448 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after buying an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,078,000 after buying an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after buying an additional 527,602 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

