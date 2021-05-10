MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 84,626 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 227,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 256,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

