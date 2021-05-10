MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $291.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $294.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.80 and a 200 day moving average of $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

