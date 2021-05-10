MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.81 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,286. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

