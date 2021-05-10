MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 80.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 76,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.