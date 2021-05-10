Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.88 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $11,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

