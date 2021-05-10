MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,988,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $58,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

MSA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

