Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $199.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $199.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $63,182,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.