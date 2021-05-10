Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $262.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.19 and a twelve month high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,740,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,215 shares of company stock valued at $42,497,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

