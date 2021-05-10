Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ING. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 726,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

