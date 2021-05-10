Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ING. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 726,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
