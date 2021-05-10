Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

DVDCF stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.81.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

