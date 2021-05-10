Morgan Stanley Raises Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target to $15.25

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $15.25 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,375,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

