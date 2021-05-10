Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.24. The company had a trading volume of 159,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $88.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

