Morgan Stanley Increases Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $39.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

SNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $40.06. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,061. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Kerry Philipovitch purchased 2,250 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $7,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $75,975,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

