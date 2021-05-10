Morgan Stanley Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $126.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of LOGI opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,842,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

