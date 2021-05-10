Morgan Stanley Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $101.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of SHAK opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

