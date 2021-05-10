Morgan Stanley Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $32.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ON. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of ON stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

