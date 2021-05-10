Morgan Stanley Boosts Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $29.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

