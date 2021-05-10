Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 124.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.34. 2,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,266. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.13 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.