Monkey Project Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $4,451.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,478,123 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

