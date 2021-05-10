MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. MoneyGram International updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

