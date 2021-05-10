MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0183

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $22,333.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016414 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.00292375 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 221,597,097 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

