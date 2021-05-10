Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,701.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and approximately $139,701.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.12 or 0.00811373 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004072 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.