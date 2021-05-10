ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Raised to $170.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $150.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

