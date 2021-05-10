ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Raised to $170.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $150.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $184.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
