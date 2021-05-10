Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.14

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 5562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $848.96 million, a P/E ratio of -154.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

