Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.14

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 5562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.
MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $848.96 million, a P/E ratio of -154.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
