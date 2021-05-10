Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,192.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,816 shares of company stock worth $1,174,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Model N by 49.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 1,180.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Model N by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 200,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,963. Model N has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

