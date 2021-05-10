Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.46.

MRTX stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 189,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

