Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.49 and last traded at $150.97. Approximately 12,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 482,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average of $202.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

