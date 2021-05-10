Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.70

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $158.70 and last traded at $158.70, with a volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

