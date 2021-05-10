Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of MCHP traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $149.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

