Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $50.21 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,307. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

