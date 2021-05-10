Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $33.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $20.31 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $778.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

