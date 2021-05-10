Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.78

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.78 and last traded at $115.90, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.61.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,197 shares of company stock worth $3,408,898 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.