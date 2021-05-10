Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.78

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.78 and last traded at $115.90, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,197 shares of company stock worth $3,408,898 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

