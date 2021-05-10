Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. 21,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,181 shares of company stock worth $1,789,095. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

