Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,181 shares of company stock worth $1,789,095 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

