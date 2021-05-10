Mercury Hits Market Cap of $3.43 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $54,946.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00249839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.23 or 0.01163102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00763677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.52 or 1.00020259 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

