Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.
MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
NYSE MRK traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.82. 368,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,733,582. The firm has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.
