MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1,800.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,758.06.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,481.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,529.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,596.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $746.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $3,685,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

