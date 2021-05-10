Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 183.20 ($2.39).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

LON:MRO opened at GBX 169.79 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 78.18 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.