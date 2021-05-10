Melon Reaches Market Cap of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00089113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.00794084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00104804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.56 or 0.09061862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

