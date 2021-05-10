Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

MR.UN opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.49. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

