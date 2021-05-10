Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 830 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $183.68 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $183.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

