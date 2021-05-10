Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $489,000 Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,271.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $423.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.20 and a 200-day moving average of $348.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

