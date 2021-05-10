Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,886.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $86,997,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $255.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day moving average is $170.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

