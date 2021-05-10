Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $107.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.