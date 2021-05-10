Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 199 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $465.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.57 and a 200-day moving average of $410.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

