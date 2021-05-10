Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,689 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 688.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

