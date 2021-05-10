MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

MD opened at $32.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

